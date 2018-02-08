Senegalese Match Officials To Handle Kotoko-CARA Clash

Senegalese referee, Issa Sy will be the centreman on Sunday in the CAFConfederations Cup between Asante Kotoko and CARA Brazzaville on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the Congolese club at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Sy will be aided on the lines by El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye and Amadou Ngom all from Senegal.

The experienced referee is remembered by Ghanaians after handling the Black Stars B CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou last year.

After failing to play in Africa for the past three years, the FA Cup champions will be hoping to get a convincing win on Sunday.