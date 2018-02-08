modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Football News

Samir Guezzaz Appointed To Officiate Al Tahadi-Aduana Stars Clash

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Moroccan referee, Samir Guezzaz have been appointed as the centreman to officiate the CAF Champions League clash between Aduana Stars and Al Tahhady on Sunday in Egypt.

Fellow countrymen, Hicham Ait Abbou and Yahya Nouali have been also appointed to assist Guezzaz.

The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League left the country on Thursday afternoon for the game which has been moved to the Petro Sport in Egypt.

A good result away from home could make the reverse fixture an easy task.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor
