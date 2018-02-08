Swansea City Winger Andre Ayew Declares Himself Fit For Burnley Clash

Swansea City winger, Andre Ayew has declared himself for their clash against Burnley on Saturday in the English topflight.

Since rejoining Swansea City on the transfer deadline day, the Black Stars deputy captain has not made an appearance due to an injury.

However, the player could be in action when his side host Burnley at the Liberty stadium after declaring himself fit for the game.

“I have had a full week of training and feel ready but we will have to see – it will be up to the boss,” he told swanseacity.com.

“I am excited to have this second opportunity with Swansea. I am 28 and still have a lot to give.

“The team have put together a great run in the last few weeks and I hope to help build on that with the games we have in the coming weeks.

“You are always under pressure in life, but we have a great club with great fans.

“There are a lot of people behind our team. I am confident, but we must not be afraid to take challenges.

“We want to stay in the Premier League and as a team, we are going to do everything to make sure we achieve that,” he added.

Andre Ayew could be in Carlos Carvalhal's starting XI on Saturday.