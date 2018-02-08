Asante Kotoko Players To Get 2-Bedroom House If …

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has pledged to build two bedroom houses for each player if they clinch the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup.

According to reports, the astute businessman made the pledge to the playing body on Wednesday.

It is also believed that the players will also pocket GHC 20,000 each if they reach the money zone of the competition.

The Reds will be making a return to Africa for the first time in two years.

The MTN FA Cup champions will start their campaign this Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against CARA Club from Congo on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.