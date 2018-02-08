Serie C Side US Lecce Unveil Ghanaian International Ransford Selasi

Italian Serie C side US Lecce have unveiled Ghanaian international Ransford Selasi who joins on loan from Pescara.

The Ghanaian youngster joined U.S Lecce on loan from Serie B side Pescara for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has been farmed out on loan to the Yellow and Red side on a six-month deal after failing to lock down regular playing time with the Dolphins.

Ransford who was unveiled on Tuesday by Lecce sounded very confident towards the revival of his ailing career.

"At the moment I'm very fit physically," Selasi told reporters.

"Although in the last few months I have been held back by a groin injury, Lecce showed confidence in me and for this, I did not hesitate to accept the transfer."

'I was able to watch our game over the weekend against Catanzaro from the stand and I appreciated a strong team, who showed determination and hunger to win every game and I really like that,' he added.

Lecce have been given the option to make the deal permanent.

His current contract with Pescara will run out in summer 2020.

He has made 57 appearances in the Italian Serie B with Pescara and Novara.

