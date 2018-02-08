Samad Mohammed Signs For Instanbulspor

Ghana’s Samad Mohammed has signed for Turkish side Istanbulspor in the second tier of Turkish Football.

Mohammed who prior to the deal plied his trade in his local community of Obuasimade the move on transfer deadline day and is desperate to follow the path of his elder brothers Samad and Kadiri who ply their trade in Saudi Arabia and Austria respectively.

The young and budding young star is delighted with the move and wants to make it big in Turkey.

“My two elder brothers have blazed the trail and I am also wanted to chart my path in Europe and also help my club qualify for the Turkish Super League next season.

“Samad was brilliant in Spain playing for Almeria and Granada and also in Turkey before heading to the Gulf and Kadiri has taken the Austrian Bundesliga in his strides. Their performances are of a great encouragement for me.

He also revealed that he has ambitions to play in the National U-20 the Black Satellites comes through.

“I am young and this European experience would definitely give me the platform to improve my game. I hope the national selectors would be looking in my direction when I start getting games for my club, he told Class Sports.

Istanbulspor currently lies 4th in the second tier on 32 points, 6 points from league leaders Ümraniyespor who have 38 points.

