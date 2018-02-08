EXCLUSIVE: Hearts of Oak Swerved As Asiedu Attobrah Completes Move To Iraqi Side Al Shorta FC

Accra Hearts of Oak have been dealt yet another unexpected blow as Asiedu Attobrah swerves the Phobians to sign for Iraqi side Al Shorta FC.

The former New Edubiase United star signed a 6 months contract with the club with an option to renew if the contract wears out at the end of the season.

The former Ghana U20 kingpin was inches away from completing a move to Accra Hearts of Oak after holding successful training sessions with them.

But sources close to the player have disclosed to Ghanasoccernet.com that the move hit a snag as the Phobians failed to meet the financial requirements of the player.

Founded in 1932, Al-Shorta are the third-oldest existing football club in the country. They are regarded as one of Iraq's best team and they are the only existing Iraqi team to ever win any major top-tier continental club competition, having lifted the UEFA Club Championship trophy in 1982 and being widely considered as the winners of the AFC Champions League in 1971.

They have won a combined ten League of the Institutes and Iraqi Premier League titles, and most recently won the league in both the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

They have won a joint record three Iraqi Elite Cups (in 2000, 2001 and 2002), being the only team to win that trophy three consecutive times, and have also won all five editions of the Arab Police Championship, a competition for Police clubs in the Arab world, with the most recent being in 2002. Al-Shorta are the first Iraqi club in history to have signed an official deal with a kit manufacturer as Nike made their kits for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

