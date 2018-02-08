Black Princesses To Pocket $1,000 As Reward For World Cup Qualification

The Black Princesses players will pocket $1000 each as a reward from the government for qualifying for the 2018 U-20 Women's World Cup.

The government is describing it as a “special package” which will be delivered on Friday along with their bonus arrears of $2000 for previous matches.

The Princesses qualified for a 6th consecutive appearance at the biennial event after beating Cameroon 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Yussif Basigi's team had earlier dispatched Algeria and Kenya with a 20-1 aggregate rout over both nations.

The 2018 U-20 Women's World Cup will be held from 5-24 August 2018 in France.