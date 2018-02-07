Kweku Amponsah Adamant Asante Kotoko Will Deliver On Sunday

The National Circles Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Kwaku Amponsah (Chairman K5) has reiterated that the players are prepared ahead of their clash with CARA Club of Congo.

According to him, the club did not perform in the 2018 GHALCA G8 tournament and the two days GFA StarTimes GALA competition but the players will deliver on Sunday.

The MTN FA Cup champions will host CARA Club of Congo in Kumasi on Sunday, February 11, 2018, in the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, the vociferous chairman speaking to Accra based Asempa FM insisted that the players are ready and will deliver on Sunday.

“The Opoku Nti’s administration was successful because of they were ready to do anything for the players and that is exactly what Dr Kwame Kyei is doing.

“The management is doing anything for the players to make sure they win and I am very optimistic that the players will deliver on Sunday.

“Yes, we didn’t perform in the GHALCA G8 tournament and in the GALA but we shouldn’t use that poor performance to access the team because playing in Africa is different and I know the players will deliver," he added.