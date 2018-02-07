West Ham To Sign Evra On Free Transfer

West Ham are set to sign former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra until the end of the season.

The Frenchman, 36, has been without a club since he left Marseille by mutual consent in November after kicking one of the club’s fans before a Europa League match.

Evra was banned from Uefa competition for the rest of the season but is able to play domestically for West Ham.

He played for Hammers boss David Moyes when he managed Manchester United.

Evra then left Old Trafford for Juventus in 2014 and had three seasons in Italy before moving to Marseille in January 2017.

He played 379 games for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

Evra made nine appearances for Marseille this season, most recently in October, before the incident prior to a European game against Vitoria Guimaraes on 2 November.