As Ghana Premier League Kicks Off Nutrition Tips To Support Football Training

Nutrition is one crucial entity that you should always consider in a bid to up your performance as a player and with the Ghana Premier League starting these weekend players should take this aspect seriously.

The mastery of nutrition, therefore, remains the number one ingredient for healthy and sustainable gameplay.

The game of football involves running, jumping, and change of direction as well as accelerating and decelerating. These will require a sufficiently high energy level and muscle development.

Below, we provide insights on the ideal nutrition for players to prepare for the game.

Carbohydrates

The body of a player heavily relies on muscle glycogen for maximum sprints, which occur in between limited periods of rest. This necessitates an ideal diet to cater to the recovery of the glycogen used in games and practice. Consuming foods with a high amount of carbohydrates, no doubt refills the glycogen stores. An ideal diet should have 55-60 percent carbohydrate energy on average. Having a high level of muscle glycogen stored enables players to cover long distances at an even faster pace during matches. This is the reason why you should consider foods like bread, dairy, fruits, and pasta. For a late evening game, you should ensure you consume your carbohydrates earlier in the day.

Proteins

Players require a mechanism for their muscle development, the balancing of nitrogen in the muscles, and an injury recovery plan considering the risk of tackles during a game. Proteins form the essential component to furnish you with these. The ideal meal for a player should have 15-20 percent worth of proteins. However, this should be applied sparingly based on body weight to ensure the body's daily calorie-intake needs are achieved. For instance, the consumption of 5000 kcal rich in 17 percent of protein is ideal for an offensive lineman weighing 275 pounds. For the supply of amino acids, fish, milk, and poultry are all useful. Proper timing (either before or after training or matches) is also encouraged for maximum muscle development gains to be attained. Fast-acting carbohydrates like Vitargo S2 are also encouraged to boost the level of insulin after training sessions.

Vitamins and Minerals

Multivitamins and mineral supplements are also key for the ideal diet of a player. Their use should take into consideration the energy spent by the body and the consumption of the other dietary components like proteins. For instance, for a player, the intake of vitamin B6 should be relative to the consumption of amino acids.

Fluids and Hydration

The body's hydration status is also an essential contributor to good performance, especially in warm climates. Working out in such climates is associated with excessive sweat loss. Plentiful consumption of water is, therefore, necessary more so during workouts in the summer months. The hydration status can also be improved by drinking sports drinks. This should be practised in warmer climates as well as under ordinary conditions since the uniforms and padding are also associated with sweat loss. Estimating your body's ultimate fluid needs before or after a game is essential.

