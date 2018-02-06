Inter Allies In Opens Application For Assistant Coach Job

Ghana Premier League side, Inter Allies have opened application searching for an assistant coach ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

Former Hearts of trainer, Kenichi Yatsuhashi will lead the side but will need an assistant ahead of the campaign.

An official club statement reads:

Inter Allies FC invites applications for the full-time position of Assistant Coach of the senior team.

Inter Allies FC announces to the general public that, the Club has an immediate need to fill the assistant coaching role of the senior team.

Interested persons should send their CVs to email address [email protected]

Also, interested applicants must have minimum CAF License B certificate and must be a Ghanaian with 3 years working experience in Division One as Head Coach or 2 years as Assistant Head Coach in the Premier League.

Deadline day is Monday, 12th February 2018.

His main role will be assisting the Head Coach.

The assistant coach’s top priority must be the overall collegiate experience of creating a positive and healthy team culture that encourages learning and development.