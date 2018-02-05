GFA Hates Great Olympics For No Reason - Oluboi Commodore

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore says the country's football governing hates his outfit for no reason.

The Wonder Club placed an injunction for the upcoming Ghana Premier League and the organizers of the competition have postponed the launch of the 2017/18 season.

But according to the seasoned football administrator, the Premier League will not kick off if the Disciplinary Body of the FA to attend to their protest filed against Bechem United and Elmina Sharks.

“The entire GFA hate Olympics for no reason. But what I can say is, if the FA don’t resolve this issue with Bechem United, we will be forced to go to court. I don’t understand why they want to be forced to apply their own regulations,” he told Asempa FM.

“They are saying we shouldn’t go to court, but didn’t M.N.S Doe go to court when he had issues with his elections? He did and the FA abided by the court ruling.

“Again, when the Dzamefe commission released the white paper, didn’t the GFA president Kwasi Nyantakyi go to court? he did. So why didn’t Nyantakyi take the issue to FIFA instead of going to court?

“This means anybody can go to court, therefore, nobody can stop us from doing same.

“If the FA don’t resolve this issue, there is no way the GPL will start “, he added.