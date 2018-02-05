BREAKING NEWS… Launch of 2018 Ghana Premier League Postponed [VIDEO]

The launch of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League has been postponed due to an injunction served by Accra Great Olympics.

The management of the club served the country’s football governing body an injunction on Monday at 16:10GMT.

According to the Wonder Club, Elmina Sharks and Bechem United fielded an unqualified player in the 2016/17 season but the Disciplinary Body of the Ghana Football Association failed to apply the rules when they were petitioned.

Great Olympics have served the GFA with an injunction letter, hence a call off to this evening’s launch of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season. #GHPL pic.twitter.com/OLml4U8Nxx — Ghana Premier League 🇬🇭 (@GHPLLive) February 5, 2018

