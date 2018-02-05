GPL In Limbo As Olympics Secure Court Injunction

The start of the 2018 Ghana Premier League is likely to delay after officials of Accra Great Olympics on Monday, February 5, 2018, secured a court injunction restraining the FA from starting the league.

The Accra based side protested against Bechem United and Elmina Sharks for using an unqualified player last season but they lost the protest.

Olympics were hoping that winning six points from both Elmina Sharks and Bechem United would have helped maintain their Premier League status.

The injunction is likely to delay the official launch of the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season at the forecourt of the GFA headquarters in Accra which was scheduled for Monday, February 5.

Spokesperson for Accra Great Olympics Saint Osei in an interview with Starr News said they want to seek justice.

“As I speak with you the bailiff and our general manager just left the premises of the FA. You know we have been fighting for this for the past four months just for the FA to hear us out but they refused to do that with reasons best known to them,” Osei told Starr Sports

“I don’t think we would have gotten here if they had listened to us…but I believe we will find the appropriate quarters to resolve this issues amicably,” he added.