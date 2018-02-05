Daniel Opare's Agent Unhappy With FC Augsburg

According to the agent of Black Stars defender Daniel Opare, Chris Nathaniel, says the German side have banned the Ghanaian player because he refused to sign a new contract.

It emerged that over the weekend that the 27-year-old had his contract terminated by the Bundesliga side after an attempted move away from Schalke was blocked on transfer deadline day.

After failing to join Schalke on transfer deadline day, Augsburg on Saturday, February 1 issued a statement on their relationship with Opare.

But Nathaniel says his client did not wrong in the termination of his contract.

“I am shocked by the recent false and malicious statements about my client Daniel Opare,” said Nathaniel.

“Firstly, he is still contracted to FC Augsburg and will be there until the end of the season when his contract ends so the talk of him being sacked are incorrect.

“I received a call from FC Augsburg on Thursday stating unless my client signed the contract they had offered in two days he would not play for the club again.

“The offer from the club did not meet my client's requirements and he was subsequently banished from first-team activities and even asked to clear his locker, which I found petty and unprofessional considering he has been at the club for some 30 months.

“The malicious comments made by Stefan Reuter highlights how bitter the club are due to him not signing their contract.

“Daniel will continue train hard and will be available to help the club if called upon and it is ironic his temperament was never put into question before the contract issue.

“Finally Daniel has five months on his contract so he is entitled legally to talk with any club. He is proud to be linked with clubs like Leicester and Schalke but he has been and will continue to be focused on helping Augsburg finish as high in the league as possible whenever called upon.”