Hearts, Kotoko Not Part Of CAF’s Top 20 Best Clubs In Africa

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko failed to appear in the latest Confederations of African Football (CAF) top 20 clubs in Africa list.

The rankings is released every five years by Africa's football governing body and take into consideration performances of clubs in their respective leagues, and continental tournaments such as the body's two club competitions, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors are the highest ranked Ghanaian team in 36th place, with Obuasi based AshantiGold, ranked 53, and Berekum Chelsea placed 72nd.

Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars are ranked 82nd on the list and Accra Hearts of Oak in 96th position complete the Ghanaian contingents in the Top 100.

Here are the top 20 clubs in Africa, according to CAF:

1. TP MAZEMBE (DR CONGO)

2. AL AHLY (EGYPT)

3. ZAMALEK (EGYPT)

4. ETOILE DU SAHEL (TUNISIA)

5. ES SETIF ( ALGERIA)

6. MAMELODI SUNDOWNS (SOUTH AFRICA)

7. CS SFAXIEN ( TUNISIA)

8. ORLANDO PIRATES (SOUTH AFRICA)

9. AL HILAL (SUDAN)

10. ESPERANCE (TUNISIA)

11. USM ALGER (ALGERIA)

12. AC LEOPARDS ( CONGO BRAZZAVILLE)

13. WYDAD CASABLANCA (MOROCCO)

14. MO BEIJA ( ALGERIA)

15. ZESCO UNITED

16. AL MERRIEKH (SUDAN)

17. SEWE SPORT ( IVORY COAST)

18. COTON SPORT (CAMEROON)

19. AS VITA (DR CONGO)

20. FUS RABAT ( MOROCCO)