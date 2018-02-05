Performance Of Ghanaian Players Abroad Wrap Up

ENGLAND

Collins Quaner enjoyed the full period of action for Huddersfield Town as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah played the entire duration for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. Jeffery Schlupp missed the game through injury while Christian Atsu was introduced in the 57th minute for the Magpies.

Jordan Ayew lasted 92 minutes for Swansea City in their 1-1 draw with Leicester City. Daniel Amartey did not make Leicester City matchday squad while Swansea new signing Andre Ayew missed the game through injury.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah provided an assist and scored as Aston Villa saw off Burton Albion 3-2 at the Villa Park.

Andy Yiadom lasted the full period of action for Barnsley in their 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

Caleb Ekuban missed Leeds United 4-1 defeat against Cardiff at home through injury. He is expected to return to action in fortnight time.

Dennis Odoi was introduced in the 92nd minute for Fulham FC in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed Wolves 3-0 win over Sheffield United through injury.

In League One, Bernard Mensah made a cameo appearance for Bristol Rovers in their 2-1 loss to Shrewsbury at home.

Kwesi Appiah was not included in AFC Wimbledon squad that played lost 2-0 at Rotherham.

Tarique Fosu lasted 87 minutes for Charlton Athletic squad in their 3-2 home loss to Oxford United. Joe Dodoo was not included in the Addicks matchday squad.

Justin Shaibu was introduced in the 66th minute on his debut for Walsall in their 1-0 win over Milton Keynes Dons.

In League Two, Hiram Boateng lasted full minutes for Exeter City in their 1-0 loss at Luton Town.

Nana Ofori-Twumasi lasted full period for Maidstone in their 2-2 draw with Gateshead in the FA Trophy quarter-final stage.

Nortei Nortey played full throttle Dover Athletic in their 4-3 home defeat to Leyton Orient in the FA Trophy quarter-finals stage.

Harod Odametey delivered for Maidenhead in their 1-1 draw with Stockport in the FA Trophy quarter-final stage.

SPAIN

After his scintillating display last week against Barcelona, Mubarak Wakaso was not able to continue that trend this weekend as he missed Deportivo Alaves 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo through suspension.

Thomas Partey was not included in Atletico Madrid squad that beat Valencia 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Emmanuel Boateng was in excellent form for UD Levante as he scored in their 2-2 draw with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeau.

Yaw Yeboah made a cameo appearance for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Sporting Gijon.

In the lower division, Richard Boateng played full minutes for UD Extremadura in their 1-1 stalemate with San Fernando.

Michael Anaba was given his marching orders for two bookable offence as Ontinyet lost 1-0 at Mallorca.

ITALY

Alfred Duncan played full throttle for Sassuolo as they mulled 7-0 by Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Kwadwo Asamoah warmed the bench for the Bianconeri.

Godfred Donsah lasted 76 minutes for Bologna in their 2-1 loss against Fiorentina at home.

Afriyie Acquah registered his name on the score sheet but was red-carded as Torino FC hold Sampdoria to a 1-1 stalemate.

Rahman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench for Benevento Calcio in their 1-0 win over Chievo Verona. It was the first victory for the Witches in the league after 18 matches.

In the Serie B, Yusif Rahman Chibsah registered an assist and scored for Frosinone in their 3-0 win over Pescara. Emmanuel Besea warmed the bench for the winners.

Isaac Donkor picked a booking but lasted full throttle for A.C. Cesena in their 4-3 win over Ternana.

FRANCE

Enock Kwarteng warmed the bench for Nantes in their 3-2 loss at SM Caen.

Ebenezer Assifuah was introduced in the 66th minute for Le Havre in their 2-1 at Orleans.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was an unused substitute for Sochaux Montbilliard in their 4-1 win over GFC Ajaccio.

Grejohn Kyei made a cameo appearance for Stade Reims in their 2-1 win at Niort.

GERMANY

Abdul Baba Rahman and Bernard Tekpetey were not included in Schalke 04 squad that lost 2-1 at home to the resurgent Werder Bremen side.

Daniel Opare, who is reported to have had his contract cancelled by Augsburg, did not make the matchday squad as they recorded a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 67 minutes for the losers.``

Gideon Jung missed Hamburg SV 1-1 draw against Hannover 96 with a back injury.

Steffen Nkansah picked a booking before being taken off at halftime as Eintracht Braunschweig lost 2-1 to Kaiserslautern. Joseph Baffo missed the game for the losers through injury.

Kwame Yeboah lasted 74 minutes for Paderborn in their 1-1 draw at Sonnenhof Grossaspach.

Marcel Appiah picked a booking but lasted 78 minutes for VfL Osnabruck in their 1-0 loss at Hoelscher.

Agyemang Diawusie lasted 71 minutes for SV Wehen in their 1-1 stalemate with Karlsruher.

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh netted for LASK Linz as they saw off St. Polten 2-1 at home. David Atanga lasted full period for the losers.

Majeed Ashimeru played entire duration for AC Wolfsberger in their goalless draw with Altach.

Kadiri Mohammed enjoyed full minutes of action for Austria Vienna in their 1-1 stalemate with Rapid Vienna.

BELGIUM

Samuel Asamoah played full throttle for Sint Truiden in their 2-0 home loss to Kortrijk. Bernard Kumordzi continued with his newfound position as a centre-back by playing full period of action.

Dennis Appiah played full minutes for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw with KV Mechelen. Dauda Mohammed made his senior debut for the Purple and White lads but Emmanuel Adjei Sowah missed the game through injury.

William Owusu Acheampong lasted 83 minutes for Royal Antwerp in their 2-1 loss against Waasland-Beveren. Nana Opoku Ampomah was taken off in the 94th minute for the victors.

Joseph Aidoo made a cameo appearance for KRC Genk in their 1-0 win at Mouscron.

Dennis Appiah played the entire duration of Anderlecht 3-1 loss at home to Sporting Charleroi.

Eric Ocansey played full action for KAS Eupen in their 1-1 home draw with KAA Gent. Nana Asare also lasted full period for the visitors but young goalie Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was not added to the host's match-day squad.

Striker Issahaku Yakubu lasted full throttle for Lierse as they hammered 6-0 by Westerlo. Osah Bernardinho Tetteh was not included in the victor's matchday squad.

DENMARK

Kelvin Mensah warmed the bench for Brondby in their 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Landspokal Cup quarter-final stage.

EGYPT

Augustine Okrah picked a booking for Smouha in their 2-1 loss at Petrojet.

Defender Richard Baffour picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for El Ismaily in their 2-0 win over El-Entag El-Harby. Thomas Abbey also enjoyed a cameo appearance for the victors.

FINLAND

Striker Seth Paintsil continued from where he left off last season as he netted a brace for Jaro FF in their 6-2 win over TPV in the Suomen Cup.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye provided the winning assist for Atlas FC in their 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

NETHERLANDS

Derrick Luckassen warmed the bench for PSV Eindhoven as they hammer PEC Zwolle 4-0 at the Philip Stadion.

Jonathan Opoku lasted 81 minutes for VVV Venlo in their 1-0 victory over Feyenoord.

Thomas Agyepong was still missing for NAC Breda through injury as they were thumped 3-1 by Ajax.

Asumah Abubakar missed Willem II 1-0 loss to Sparta Rotterdam through injury.

In the Eerste Divisie, Leroy Owusu was introduced at halftime for Almere City in their 2-1 defeat at home against Dordrecht.

Rodney Antwi was not included in Volendam squad that won 2-0 against Fortuna Sittard.

Shadrach Eghan was not added to the matchday squad of Go Ahead Eagles as they lost 2-1 at Cambuur.

NIGERIA

Goalkeeper Nana Bonsu warmed the bench for Enugu Rangers in their goalless draw with Abia Warriors.

Fatau Dauda kept a clean sheet for Enyimba FC in their goalless draw with El Kanemi

KUWAIT

Rashid Sumaila was magnificent for Al Qadsia in their goalless draw with Al Arabi.

PORTUGAL

Abdul Majeed Waris made a cameo appearance for FC Porto in their 3-1 thumping over Sporting Braga.

Lumor Agbenyenu was not included in Sporting Lisbon squad that lost 2-0 at Estoril.

Muniru Sulley lasted 63 minutes for Tondela in their 2-1 loss against Moreirense.

In the Segunda Liga, Kwame Nsor lasted full period for Academica Viseu in their 3-1 defeat against Arouca. Ernest Ohemeng warned the bench for the victors.

Osei Barnes lasted 67 minutes for Arouca in their 2-1 home win over Leixoes.

SWITZERLAND Raphael Dwamena was introduced in the 66th minute for FC Zurich in their 2-1 home loss to Luzern.

Kasim Nuhu enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Young Boys in their 1-1 draw with Grasshoppers.

In the Challenge League, defender Kwadwo Duah lasted full minutes as his side Winterthur suffered a 2-1 defeat to Xamax.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Kissi Boateng warmed the bench of SuperSport United 4-2 win against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Akosah-Bempah Nana made a cameo appearance for Cape Town City FC in their 1-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns. Goalkeeper Razak Brimah was not added to the victors matchday squad.

Edwin Gyimah saw 90 minutes of action for Bidvest Wits in their 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs.

Bernard Morrison warmed the bench for Orlando Pirates as they beat Richard Ofori's Maritzburg United 2-1 at home.

Samuel Darpoh made a cameo appearance for Amazulu as they defeated Golden Arrows 2-1 at home.

Mohammed Anas made a cameo appearance for Free State Stars in their 2-0 win over Baroka. Mumuni Abubakar missed the action for the victors through injury.

SAUDI ARABIA

Isaac Vorsah played full minutes for Ohod in their 2-0 loss against Al Nassr.

SCOTLAND

Danny Amankwaa lasted 71 minutes for Hearts of Midlothian in their 1-0 win over St. Johnstone. Prince Buaben returned from injury to play the final 25 minutes for the victors.

SWITZERLAND

Nuhu Kassim was a stalwart for Young Boys during their 2-0 win over St. Gallen at home.

Raphael Dwamena picked a booking and lasted 62 minutes as FC Zurich lost 4-2 to FC Thun at home.

In the Challenge League, young defender Kwadwo Duah made a cameo appearance for Winterthur in their 1-1 draw with Rapperswil.

TUNISIA

Nicholas Opoku enjoyed full period for Stade Tunisien in their 4-0 win over Jeunesse Tourbaba.

TURKEY

Kamal Issah picked a booking before being withdrawn in the 26th minute as Genclerbirligi played out 2-2 with Fenerbahce. Elvis Manu missed the game for Genclerbirligi through injury.

John Boye was not included in Sivasspor squad that beat Galatasaray 2-1 at home.

Joseph Attamah played the entire duration of the game for Istanbul Basaksehir in their 1-1 draw at Konyaspor.

Asamoah Gyan was an unused substitute for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win at Osmanlispor.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu returned from injury to play full throttle for Bursaspor as they held Beskitas to a 2-2 draw.

Bernard Mensah played 76 minutes for Kasimpasa as they defeated Akhisar Genclik Spor 2-0 at home. suspension.

Issac Sackey lasted the entire duration of Alanyaspor's 1-0 defeat at Kardemir Karabuk.

In the SuperLiga 2, Jerry Akaminko picked a booking before being replaced in the 83rd minute as Eskisehirspor lost 2-0 to Denizlispor.

On loan, Bursaspor midfielder Kofi Atta was not added to Girensunspor squad that lost 1-0 to Istanbulspor AS.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com