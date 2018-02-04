Wa All Stars Beats Eleven Wonders On Penalties To Win 2018 StarTimes GFA Gala Competition

modernghana logo

20 minutes ago | Football News

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Former Ghana Premier League winners, Wa All Stars have been crowned winners of the 2018 StarTimes GFA Gala competition held at the Nduom Sports Complex on Sunday.

The Northerners defeated Premier League debutants, Techiman Eleven Wonders 4:2 on penalties.

Wa All Stars will take home a whopping amount of $5000 for winning the competition.

The last edition of the Gala competition was in 2005 which was won by Asante Kotoko.

