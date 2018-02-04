Spurs Snatch Point With Controversial Late Penalty At Liverpool

Harry Kane's stoppage-time penalty rescued a point for Tottenham against Liverpool in a remarkable finish at Anfield.

In a breathless final few minutes, Mohamed Salah struck for Liverpool three minutes into time added on, after Loris Karius had saved a penalty from Kane in the 87th minute.

Salah opened the scoring with his 20th league goal of the season after only three minutes, pouncing on an error from Eric Dier before Wanyama smashed in an equaliser from 30 yards out following a period of Spurs domination in the second half.

Salah had chipped Hugo Lloris for his second goal, moments after Kane won a penalty that he saw saved by Karius.

The England striker put away his second opportunity from the spot - his 100th Premier League goal - following Virgil van Dijk's foul on Erik Lamela.

Liverpool remains third in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Tottenham in fifth. Frustration for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

When Jurgen Klopp set off on a sprint of triumph along the touchline in front of Anfield's giant Main Stand as Salah put Liverpool back in front in injury time, he thought he was celebrating a win that was opening up a crucial five-point gap between his side and Spurs.

Instead, minutes later, he was left to reflect on the concession of a late equaliser that left Anfield enveloped in frustration.

Liverpool's much-maligned defence had held firm for so long, but Klopp's switch to three at the back, when he sent on Joel Matip for James Milner in the final quarter of an hour, did not have the desired effect.

Spurs played on Liverpool's nerves, although goalkeeper Karius, who remains an inconsistent presence, could hardly have expected his punch - when perhaps he should have caught - to be returned into the top corner of his net with such spectacular interest by Victor Wanyama.

Liverpool, and indeed Anfield, were suddenly on edge but relieved when Karius saved Kane's lame penalty after the keeper hauled down the Spurs striker.

Then came that dramatic exchange of goals in a chaotic finale and the points were shared.

Liverpool offer so much that is good when it is measured in goals and excitement, but that nasty habit of carelessness and conceding crucial goals has still not been cured. Anfield's fury at late twist

Karius made a number of key saves throughout the match - including Kane's first penalty in the 83rd minute

Liverpool's supporters were waiting to celebrate a vital victory after Salah's twisting, turning run into the area in stoppage time ended with a clever finish over the onrushing Lloris.

It came just after Kane had missed the chance to give Spurs the lead from the spot when his uncharacteristically poor penalty was saved by Karius.

And yet the cheers stuck in the throats as referee Jon Moss - who entered lengthy consultation with his assistant before finally awarding the first Spurs penalty - waited as Van Dijk tangled with substitute Lamela, looking towards his colleague once more before pointing to the spot.

The Kop exploded in fury but Kane stayed calm and made no mistake the second time, beating Karius comfortably.

Klopp was desolate as he was locked in conversation with fourth official Martin Atkinson.

There was barely time to restart the game and Anfield instantly vented its anger on Moss after awarded Spurs two penalties in front of the Kop.

Once the drama had subsided, this was a fair result between two teams who mix high quality, intensity and attacking intent with moments of vulnerability - leaving the top four chase as tight as ever.