Barcelona Snatch Draw To Set Club Record

Gerard Pique scored a late equaliser as Barcelona drew at Espanyol to set a club record of 22 games unbeaten at the start of the La Liga season.

Philippe Coutinho hit the bar in the first half before Gerard Moreno's header gave city rivals Espanyol the lead midway through the second.

With only eight minutes left, defender Pique headed home substitute Lionel Messi's free-kick.

The draw extended Barcelona's lead at top of the table to 12 points.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid faces Valencia at 20:45 (19:45 GMT).