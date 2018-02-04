WAFA SC Loan Out Kid Kingsford Opoku To Danish Second-Tier Side Thisted Fodbold Club

WAFA SC youngster Kingsford Opoku Frimpong has joined Danish second-tier side Thisted Fodbold Club on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has been training with the Danish club for the past few weeks and has impressed head coach Joakim Mattson who has included him in the first team squad.

The left-footed winger who can also play as a left fullback and a left wingback made only three appearances for the Academy side in the Ghana Premier League last season due to injuries.

