EXCLUSIVE: Swansea City To Extend Jordan Ayew's Contract

Swansea City will look to tie down their striker, Jordan Ayew with a new contract at the end of the season if they maintain their Premier League status.

Jordan is in the first year of his three year contract but will be crowned with a new deal if he is able to help the club stay up in the English Premier League this season.

The former Aston Villa forward has been a key figure in Carlos Carvalhal side scoring 5 goals to help their quest to stay up.

Swansea boosted the chances of survival with a vital point against Leicester City on Saturday and will now fancy their chances Bright Hove and Albion next weekend.

Wins against Liverpool and Arsenal have served the team well and with the addition of Andre Ayew should make them optimistic of staying up this season.