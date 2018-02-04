Black Stars striker, Samuel Tetteh says he is 'happy to score again' for Lask Linz, who secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over St Polten on Saturday.
The former Dreams FC striker who is on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, found the back of the net for the second time this season.
Tetteh broke the deadlock of the game in the 4th minutes into the second half.
His inspirational strike was followed by another Felix Luckeneder's header in the 76thminute to make it 2-0 for the home side before Ghanaian forward David David Atanga grabbed a consolation goal for Polten.
Black Stars Striker Samuel Tetteh Happy With Goal For Lask Linz In Win Over St. Polten
Lask have moved to fifth following win.