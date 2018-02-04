'Referee Banor Did A Good Job' - Bastie Samir

Ghanaian Cruiserweight boxer Bastie Samir, has moved to the defence of Referee Roger Banor, who came under intense criticisms, after ending the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight World title fight between Emmanuel Tagoe and Fernando Saucedo, in Accra on Saturday in round ten.

Referee Banor's decision to end the bout in the tenth round has received mixed reactions from boxing fans and commentators alike with many describing it as 'controversial.'

But Samir (16-0-1, 15Kos), a former captain of the Ghana Amateur Boxing team and an Olympian in an interview with the GNA Sports said, the referee was blameless in ending the bout.

Samir explained that the Argentine Saucedo was so disrespectful to the referee and had flouted many rules in the game.

He added that the referee only did what was right and applauded him for that.

'I think the fight was cool and the referee did a good job because the guy (Saucedo) was turning his back to his opponent.

'So if you turn your back you would get hit at the back of the head. I think the referee did a good job. The guy was indiscipline since first round so I think the referee did a good job,' Samir noted.

He, however, congratulated Emmanuel Tagoe for retaining the IBO World Lightweight title.

'Game Boy did well because the guy has a lot of fights. He (Saucedo) is an experienced fighter with over 70 fights. So Gameboy did very and he deserves it. I congratulate him,' he stated.