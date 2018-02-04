Osu Mantse Pledges Support To GAF

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Paramount Chief of Osu Traditional area, has pledged his support for the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), ahead of the upcoming 9th Africa Armwrestling championship slated for 26th -29th July 2018 in Accra.

Nii Kinka Dowuona VI made this known when GAF launched and outdoored the official logo for the championship on Tuesday, at the media centre at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to Nii Kinka Dowuona VI, GAF has achieved a lot within a short time and it's time they were given the needed attention and support to succeed in organizing the 9th African Armwrestling championship.

'The Armwrestling Federation has done massively well and they must be commended for how far they have come, the Federation was set up not long ago, but they have achieved a lot.

'This championship being hosted by GAF would bring a lot of honour and attention to Accra, which would project out the city.

'I pledge my full support to GAF ahead of this championship and I entreat all Ghanaians and corporate bodies to come on board to sell Ghana in a positive way,' he said.

According to Nii Kinka Dowuona VI, his outfit is fully committed to the promotion and development of the sport.

The championship, which would be used to showcase the rich culture of Accra and also make known the various tourist sites in Accra, would see 15 countries across Africa participating in a championship dubbed 'Team Work Makes the Dream'.