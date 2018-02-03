Emmanuel Tagoe Presents Title To Twellium Ghana To Show Appreciation For Their Support.

Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe has presented his recently defended title to Twellium Industrial Company to show great appreciation to Twellium Ghana and Run energy drink for the enormous support being showed to him by the company.

On Thursday, 1st February 2018, Emmanuel Tagoe together with CEO of Baby jet promotion Samuel Anim Addo were at the premises of Twellium Industrial Company to do this Honour after the boxer defeated Fernando David Saucedo last Saturday.

Twellium Industrial Company Ltd and RUN Energy Drink ahead of Tagoe’s and Fernando fight sponsored Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe with GHS 10,000 and products of RUN Energy Drinks In his fight against Fernando David not only to support Game Boy but also to support the boxing industry in the country. Below is how Game Boy expresses his appreciation to Twellium Ghana after presenting his title to management.

“I say a big Thank You to Twellium Ghana for their big support for and encouragement to me and I really appreciate their effort in supporting me and the boxing industry as well, I promised them and Ghanaians that am going to entertain and make Ghana proud and I did just. Also I want Ghanaians to know that my style of playing is that of an entertainer and a magician so they should cope with my style, if they really want to know how I perform they should follow warriors like Mohammed Ali, May Weather and the like , my name Game Boy is to entertain you and stop my opponents once again I say Thank you to Twellium Ghana.”

Twellium Ghana was happy to receive Emmanuel Tagoe and also use the opportunity to congratulate him and encourage him; Below is the statements of Mr Ali Ajami, the Marketting and Brands Manager of Twellium Ghana.

“We congratulate Emmanuel Tagoe for the great win and we are proud of him for putting Ghana on the map, we are showing this support because we believe there are more talents in the Ghanaian sports sector and we have so much faith in our brothers and sisters doing sports, our support to Emmanuel is explains our great support to the entire sports Sector because we belive that if one Ghanaian like Tagoe makes us proud is about the whole of Ghana and not only one person; we congratulate him once again and know more heights are yet to be reached.”

After defending the IBO last weekend Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe is likely to face another talented young boxer Isaac Dogbe, a fight many can’t wait to witness.