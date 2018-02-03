Rahman Chibsah Scores And Assists To Fire Frosinone To Victory

Ghanaian midfielder, Yusif Rahman Chibsah fined the back of the net and assisted for Frosinone in their 3-0 thrashing of Pescara in Italian Serie B on Saturday.

The midfielder has been a fine form for Frosinone since returning from a loan spell at Benevento Calcio, created the first goal for his side as he slid through a pass to Camillo Ciano to fire home on the 50th-minute mark of the game.

Defender Emanuele Terranova doubled the hosts lead in the 64th minute from the edge of the area.

Just as the game looked to be over, Rahman Chibsah popped up to seal the win for the hosts with the last kick of the game.

The win strengthens Frosinone grip at the top with 46 points, three adrift of second place team Empoli after 24 rounds of matches.