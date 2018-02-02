Kojo Baah-Agyemang Charges Clubs To Take Advantage Of New Media

Board Member of National Sports Authority, Kojo Baah Agyemang, has urged various clubs to take advantage of the new media in order to improve their operations.

A number of Ghana Premier League clubs which includes Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC and Inter Allies have already taken advantage of the new media with some yet to embrace it.

And according to the former Asante Akim Agogo North Member of Parliament, the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) must start a conversation that will eventually lead to policies that entrench the use of these methods in Ghanaian top flight football.

“GHALCA should draw the roadmap to enable clubs to pick up pointers in certain areas including the unveiling of players.

“Having a social media handle or Facebook account will enable teams to share information with fans.

“These Policies will eradicate the outmoded methods of operating,” he stated at the unveiling of a new logo and mascot for Dreams FC,” he added.