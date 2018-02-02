Daniel Opare Storms Out Of Augsburg Meeting After Move To Leicester Fell Off On Deadline Day

In-form defender Daniel Opare spilt his anger on Augsburg's board and vowed to leave for free in the summer after seeing his lucrative move to Leicester rejected on deadline day.

The Ghanaian is believed to be distraught and has since held a stormy meeting with the clubs board where he made his intentions known that he was not happy with them and would leave for free.

Leicester City made a late 2.5 million offer for the player who has only six months left on current but Augsburg turned down the offer as they valued the player around 5 million. This has angered the Ghanaian defender.

He held secret talks with Schalke who have also shown interest and are open to picking him in the summer if he runs down his contract.

Opare has returned to form this season and has been one of the efficient players for Augsburg who are pushing to finish in the top half of the Bundesliga. They are currently 8th on the league table after 20 league games with Opare playing in 17 of the games.

He was recently rewarded with a call-up to the national team after a three-year hiatus.

