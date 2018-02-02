Nana Agyemang Badu II 'Knights' Yusif Abubakar With 'Osagyefo' Title

Owner and bankroller of Aduana Stars, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II has conferred the title 'Osagyefo' on coach Yusif Abubakar.

The former Techiman City led the Dormaa based club to clinch the Ghana Premier League and the Super Cup defeating Asante Kotoko.

The experienced trainer will lead the Ogya Boys to the CAF Champions League and will play Al Tahaddy in Cairo, Egypt on February 11.

However, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area has pledged to buy Yusif Abubakar a car if qualifies the team to the money zone in the CAF Champions League.

"I'm called Osagyefo by the people of Dormaa, I wish to confer the same title on you for the honour you have brought to Dormaaman,'' he said.

''The real task lies ahead of us is to qualify to the money zone, this would be a no mean achievement for the club to earn the $250,000.00 prize money at stake.

''I can give you $200,000.00 of the money and take $50,000.00. I like it.

He promised to add 200 bags of cement to motivate and encourage the players to build and own their houses.

"The idea is to let every Aduana player own his house after being with the club for three years.''