Zamalek Include Striker Nana Poku In Confederation Cup squad; Loaned Ben Acheampong Axed

Striker Nana Poku has been named in Zamalek's 29-man squad for the 2018 African Confederation Cup.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king joined the White Knights from rivals Misr El Makassa on a three and half year deal.

Reports in Egypt claimed Zamalek paid US$150,000 for his services.

Poku's countryman Benjamin Acheampong, who joined Petrojet on loan, has been excluded from the squad.

Zamalek begin their campaign against the winner between Tanzanian side Zimamoto and Welayta Dicha from Ethiopia on 6-7 March.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El-Shenawy, Mahmoud Abdel-Rahim 'Gennesh', Omar Salah

Defenders: Hazem Emam, Ali Gabr, Mahmoud Hamdy 'El Wensh', Mahmoud Alaa, Islam Gamal, Moayad Ajan, Ahmed Aboul-Fetouh, Mohamed Abdel-Ghany, Hamdy Nagguez.

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Mahmoud Abdel-Aty 'Dunga', Mohamed Ashraf 'Rouka', Mahmoud Abdel-Aziz, Ahmed Tawfik, Mohamed El-Shamy, Abdallah Gomaa, Ayman Hefny, Ahmed Madbouli, Moruf Yusuf, Emad Fathi, Mohamed Antar, Ahmed Daouda, Mohamed Ibrahim.

Forwards: Kabongo Kasongo, Bassem Morsy, Nana Poku.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com