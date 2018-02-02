Black Maidens Face Djibouti In WC Qualifier Today

The Black Maidens held a training session at the El Hadj Hassan Gouled Aptidon Stadium on Thursday afternoon ahead of their FIFA U17 World Cup against Djibouti on Friday.

The Ghanaian contingent left Accra on Tuesday and made a transit in Ethiopia before arriving in Djibouti.

Coach Evans Adoley’s squad have been training at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram ahead of the game and had a feel of the pitch where they will face their Djiboutians counterparts.

Ghana beat Gambia 7-1 aggregate before making it to the final round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The junior female national team are aiming to emulate the Black Princesses who beat Cameroon in their final qualifier to qualify for this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup.

Ghana will host the return leg match which will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on February 18.

Kick off time for the match is 1pm.