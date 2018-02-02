Ticket Prices For GFA StarTimes Gala Announced

The Organizing Committee for the GFA StarTimes Gala competition have announced gate fees for this year’s tournament which will be played at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.

The VIP area for the stadium will go for GH¢10.00 per day with a special arrangement for other sitting areas going for GH¢4.00 for the 2days.

Sixteen clubs will participate in the competition which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 3 with the final match set for February 4.

Each participating club will receive US$2500 each as appearance fee with each team that will reach the last four receiving additional US$ 500.

The eventual winner of the competition will receive US$2000 with the runners-up getting an amount of US$1000.

The last Gala competition was held in 2005 and was won by Asante Kotoko.