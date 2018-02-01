Medeama SC Sign Sponsorship Deal With Betway

Ghana Premier League giants, Medeama SC have signed a bumper sponsorship deal with giants betting company Betway ahead of the upcoming season.

According to multiple reports in the media, the Tarkwa based club and Betway sealed the deal today at the Alisa Hotel, Accra.

It's a significant financial boost for the Tarkwa-based side ahead of the new season after becoming the latest partner of the bookmakers.

We are happy to announce that we have signed a sponsorship agreement with betting giants Betway @betway_gh pic.twitter.com/BE0GWD7Axl — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) February 1, 2018

The form MTN FA Cup champions join fellow Premier League side Ashantigold, who are also being sponsored by Betway.

This sponsorship deal is huge for the club as Betway happens to be the principal headline sponsor of English Premier League West Ham United.

The betting syndicate replaces Goldfields after withdrawing their sponsorship deal.