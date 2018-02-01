Hearts of Oak Chief Frank Nelson Heaps Praises On Alhaji Hearts, Calls Him 'Mentor'

Board member of Hearts of Oak Frank Nelson Nwokolo has hailed the impact Alhaji Suleiman Brimah, who was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening, had on his football administrative career.

The death of the Alhaji Brimah, who is known in football circles as 'Alhaji Hearts' yesterday has seen lots of well-wishers, making the pronouncement and paying tribute about how he impacted football in the country which transcends beyond his affiliation with the Phobian fraternity.

'Alhaji is my mentor. From the time I joined Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Hearts was a board member and I sat with him in the boardroom and we shared ideas together. So today I will say a tree has fallen at Hearts because Alhaji is one of the biggest names at Hearts but God has called him and we hope he will rest well," Nelson told Happy FM.

'It's a sad news for Ghana football because we all know his contribution to the junior national teams and the impact he had on various teams, so I bid his family farewell."

The burial ceremony which will take place at 14:00GMT will follow the Janaaiza Prayers (The last Islamic prayer for the dead) at his Odorkor residence in Accra.

