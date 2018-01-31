Game Boy Is 'Classless, Lacks Manners, Undiscipline And Unlettered' - Paul Dogbe

Coach for Isaac Dogbe- a Ghanaian professional boxer in the Bantamweight division, who fought for his origin country of Ghana at the age of 17 during the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, Mr Paul Dogbe, has descended heavily on Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe describing him as an undisciplined and classless boxer.

Mr Paul Dogbe was reacting to calls by some boxing lovers for a bout to be fixed between his boxer and the IBO Lightweight Champion. Manager for ‘Game Boy’, Baffour has warned Isaac Dogbe not to dream of fighting his boxer because he will not go beyond round 3.

“Isaac Dogboe is a kid to Game Boy, we are praying that he should go far in the path that he has taken but if he makes any attempt of fighting Emmanuel Tagoe, then I don’t think he will last round 3,” he said.

But reacting to the issue, Mr Paul Dogbe said he doesn’t think ‘Game Boy’ is going to grow if he does not find his own style and then he should be well mannered, he added.

He further advised managers of ‘Game Boy’ to look for an English teacher and a schoolmaster for him so that they will teach him a little bit of knowledge and to know how to respect himself in the ring because this is what the sport is all about.

‘’It is very important we raise the standards of Ghana Boxing,’’ he fumed.

In his view, the reason why Ghanaian coaches are sidelined when they travel abroad is that of these kinds of attitudes. He said his boxer is a better brand and of class compared to ‘Game Boy’. For him, ‘Game Boy’ failed to live up to expectation last Saturday despite the hard work from his management.

Mr Paul Dogbe told Rainbow Radio’s Wallace Worlanyo that, his side will only accept a bout with ‘Game Boy’ if they bring foreign judges and referee and the bout staged in Kumasi.

When asked why he made such a request, he said ‘’we want to raise the quality of boxing in Ghana’’. He said he does not know ‘Game Boy’ and does not even know where he comes from ‘’but we came to Ghana two years ago and everybody knows Isaac Dogbe.’’