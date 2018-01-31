Can, Firmino And Salah Give Liverpool Win Over Huddersfield

Liverpool shored up their place in the top four by putting successive defeats behind them with a comfortable win over Huddersfield.

Emre Can's deflected long-range effort found the bottom corner to put the Reds ahead midway through the first half after the hosts' Laurent Depoitre had missed the best early chance.

Roberto Firmino threaded a finish between goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and his near post for a second just before the break.

Mohamed Salah took over penalty-taking duties after Firmino's missed effort in the FA Cup defeat by West Brom and put the outcome beyond doubt after Philip Billing's foul on Can.

Huddersfield are now just one point above the relegation zone, while Liverpool are five points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.