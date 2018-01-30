FIFA U-17 WWCQ: Black Maidens Depart For Djibouti

The Black Maidens, have left the shores of the country for Djibouti ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The Maidens won by 7:1 on aggregate against Gambia and will play Djibouti in the round of the qualifiers.

Evans Adotey and his ladies departed from the country on Tuesday with 18 players.

Below is the full squad.

Grace Banwaa Cynthia Findib Tedinah Sekyere Adams Alhassan Yaa Agyeiwaa Nina Norshie Susan Ama Duah Justice Tweneboah Azumah Bugre Jacqueline Yeboah Doris Boaduwaa Fuseina Mumuni Ama B. Appiah Suzzy Dede Teye Abigail Tutuwaa Milot Pokuaa Barikisu A. Rahman Mukarama's Abdulai

The 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be staged in Uruguay later this year.

The Maidens have qualified for every edition of World Cup since its inception in 2008.