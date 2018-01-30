modernghana logo

16 minutes ago | Football News

FIFA U-17 WWCQ: Black Maidens Depart For Djibouti

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Black Maidens, have left the shores of the country for Djibouti ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The Maidens won by 7:1 on aggregate against Gambia and will play Djibouti in the round of the qualifiers.

Evans Adotey and his ladies departed from the country on Tuesday with 18 players.

Below is the full squad.

  1. Grace Banwaa
  2. Cynthia Findib
  3. Tedinah Sekyere
  4. Adams Alhassan
  5. Yaa Agyeiwaa
  6. Nina Norshie
  7. Susan Ama Duah
  8. Justice Tweneboah
  9. Azumah Bugre
  10. Jacqueline Yeboah
  11. Doris Boaduwaa
  12. Fuseina Mumuni
  13. Ama B. Appiah
  14. Suzzy Dede Teye
  15. Abigail Tutuwaa
  16. Milot Pokuaa
  17. Barikisu A. Rahman
  18. Mukarama's Abdulai

The 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be staged in Uruguay later this year.

The Maidens have qualified for every edition of World Cup since its inception in 2008.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

