RAG, Volta Elects New Executives

A teacher at the Akatsi College of Education, Mr. John Listowel Zilewu has been elected Chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Volta.

He polled 101 out of 205 votes cast to clinch the top-notch position, his closest contender Frank Fudzi polled 94 Votes whereas Simon Doku managed 10 votes.

The much hyped, rivalry position in the RAG, Volta contest was the Vice Chairmanship slot which was contested by retired FIFA Referee and only female CAF instructor in Ghana, Innocentia Agbavitor and Lawrence Seyram Addade.

Madam Agbavitor amassed 133 votes to clamp down Lawrence Seyram Addade who had 72 votes.

The Regional Secretary position got occupied by Akudey Seyram with 104 votes, Yao Yevoo 94 votes whiles Wisdom Kumfuor had just 6 of the votes.

Acting Secretary, Emmanuella Aglago and Richard Kumedzro both contested for the Deputy Regional Secretary position.

Emmanuella polled a total of 108 votes whiles Richard managed 96 votes as one (1) vote was rejected.

The Deputy Regional Technical Instructor was booked for an incumbent, Mordey Solomon who had the highest vote in the contest, commanding 158 votes leaving Dusu Selorm to just 46 votes, with 2 rejected votes.

Samuel Suka maintained his position as the Regional Fitness Instructor after he won with a 118 vote over Tsey Richard Seyram’s 86 Votes.

Tefe Wisdom will deputize Samuel Suka after accumulating 142 Votes against Kpewu Simon’s 55 votes as 7 votes were rejected in that category.

Shine Ayitey and Olivia Ayaye went unopposed for the position of Regional Technical Instructor and Regional Treasurer respectively.

Newly elected chairman, John Listowel Zilewu in his victory statement says “We will work like soldiers” this, he said meant that the newly elected executives would be fit, gentle and exhibit all seriousness in the line of their duty.

In the history of refereeing administration in the Volta Region, the Vice Chairperson’s portfolio is for the first time being occupied by a woman, Innocentia Agbavitor.

Her ambition is to polish young Referees into professionals and widen the scope of female referees in the Volta region.

The elections took place at the 3rd Quadrennial Regional Congress of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Volta in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

The congress was dubbed “Moving Soccer Forward in the Volta Region/Ghana; the Role of the Referee”.

It was aimed at enlightening and acknowledging achievements of Referees in the region and to elect new executives into office for the next four years.

Present at the Congress was the Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, Nelson Akorli, who admonished Referees to exhibit standard performance during soccer time and swing over the allegations of taking bribe.

Vice Chairman of the Regional Football Association, (RFA) Daniel Agbogah pledged his unflinching support on behalf of the RFA to work with new executives.

In all, a total of 206 referees from Six (6) Districts (Akatsi, Ketu-Keta, Peki, Kpando, Hohoe and Ho) cast their vote for nine categories in contention.