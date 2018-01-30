Former Wa All Stars Trainer Jimmy Cobblah Shockingly Named Head Coach Of Ghana U-20 Male National Team

In a shocking turn of events, former Wa All Stars and Inter Allies trainer Jimmy Cobblah has been named the head coach of Ghana's U20 male national team, the Black Satellites.

The Ghana FA confirmed the news on their official website on Monday.

Cobblah whose appointment has been greeted with shock did not pop up when names were circulating around for the appointment.

Many had tipped former Ghana skipper and head coach of AshGold C.K. Akonnor to be giving the appointment making the appointment of Cobblah strange.

Before his appointment, Cobblah was the head coach of Togolese side Maranatha FC, a side he picked from last but one to finish third in the Togolese Ligue 1.

He also guided the side to the finals of the Togolese FA Cup but lost the final game.

Cobblah who is credited with shaping the Wa All Stars side that won the league under Anos Adepa in 2016, will be assisted at the Satellites by his former assistant at Wa All Stars Nuru Ahmed.

Nuru was the assistant to Paa Kwesi Fabin at the U17 side that went to the FIFA U17 World Cup in India last year.

Cobblah will be taking over from Didi Dramani.

