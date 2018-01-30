Former Ghana U-20 Coach Sillas Tetteh Named Black Queens Head Coach

Former Ghana U20 head coach Sillas Tetteh has been appointed the head coach of their female senior national team, the Black Queens, the Ghana FA has confirmed.

He will be assisted by the current interim coach of the side Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, a former Black Queens player as well as a former referee.

The appointment of Sillas became necessary following the departure of Coach Didi Dramani who has been named the head coach of Danish side Norjdland.

Sillas is one of the celebrated coaches in Ghana after guiding Ghana to win the first ever U20 World Cup for an African country in 2009.

The former Liberty Professionals coach who has had stints with the Sierra Leone national teams also coached the Black Stars as well as the Black Meteors

His immediate assignment will be to take the Black Queens to the Africa Women WAFU Cup to be played in Ivory Coast next month.

