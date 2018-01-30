Barcelona Fans Unhappy With Ignacio Iglesias For Failing To Show Mubarak Wakaso Red

Barcelona fans are unhappy with top La Liga referee Ignacio Iglesias for failing to show Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso the exit after landing what they describe as a cynical tackle on their new boy Philippe Coutinho.

With a few minutes left for the break, Wakaso - with a yellow already- landed a hard tackle nailing the cleats in the ankle of Coutinho, in a play that deserved his expulsion had it not been for the referee's leniency.

Barcelona fans, who felt hurt by the referee's decision by not showing the second yellow card to a Wakaso felt Ignacio was too soft on the Ghanaian who was overly hard in his tackles on Philippe Coutinho, Leo Messi and company.

In short, FC Barcelona ended up being injured in the first half by a decision of the referee that could have been key.

Despite their massive outcry, the Blaugranes came from a goal down to defeat Deportivo Alaves by 2-1 to cement their lead on the La Liga table.

