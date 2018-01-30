Schalke 04 Stars Embolo And Stambouli Excited Over Baba Rahman Return

Schalke 04 players Breel Embolo and Benjamin Stambouli over overly excited following the return of Baba Rahman into the folds of the Royal Blues.

The Chelsea left-back completed a loan deal to join the German giants until the end of the season after battling an injury he sustained while on national duty for Ghana in January last year.

Baba's return to Schalke, obvious though, could not be taken lightly by the players to take to social media to demonstrate their happiness.

Both striker Breel Embolo and defensive player Benjamin Stambouli played together with Baba last season and welcomed their team-mate via Instagram.

Embolo posted a short story video on the social media, in which he warmly welcomed Baba. He wrote: "Who is the Baba? He's back big boy.' The post had two love-in-love smileys to underscore the joy of Baba's return.

Benjamin Stambouli kept his emotions under control a bit more. "Welcome back bro,' greeted Stambouli via Instagram.

Baba Rahman is expected to dock back his sharpness and agility in the Bundesliga after spending successful moments with Greuther Furth and Augsburg before joining in the English Premier League.

He was dashed out to Schalke 04 on loan from The Blues before returning to the side last season.

