Chelsea Confirm Baba Rahman's Loan Move To Schalke

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has joined Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season, parent club Chelsea have confirmed.

The 23, re-joins the Bundesliga side, where he spent the first half of last season before sustaining a knee injury during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Baba signed for Chelsea from another German side, Augsburg, in the summer of 2015 and made 23 appearances during his maiden season at Stamford Bridge.

Schalke are currently third in the Bundesliga.