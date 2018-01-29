Countryman Songo Dares Emmanuel Tagoe To Fights Mexican And American Boxers

Award-winning Radio and Television personality, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as, Countryman Songo has dared Emmanuel "Game Boy" Tagoe to welcome challenges from American and Mexican boxers if he is a true world champion.

Tagoe defended his IBO Lightweight belt after knocking down his Argentine opponent, David Fernando Saucedo in round 10 on Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Despite retaining his world belt, the tough-talking boxer has been slammed and criticized by many Ghanaians who went to the Bukom Boxing Arena to witness the bout.

Tagoe's antics against Saucedo did not pleased many Ghanaians but Baby Jet Promotions has defender their boxer over his style against the Argentine boxer.

However, the controversial sports journalist dared Game Boy Tagoe to welcome challenges from American and Mexican boxers if he is indeed a true world champion on Monday.

"The bout was poorly organized and I blame the president of the Ghana Boxing Authority for bringing in a boxer to fight Tagoe.

"If he [Emmanuel Tagoe] believes he is a true world champion, I am daring him to welcome challenges from American and Mexican boxers.

"I believe he knows what will happen to him when he welcomes such challenge. He will be well beaten. They will beat him to the extent that he will defecate on himself in the ring." he added.