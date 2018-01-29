Black Princesses To Know World Cup Opponents On March 8

The Black Princesses of Ghana will know their group opponents for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup when the draw takes place on March 8.

This year’s U-20 Women's World Cup will be hosted by France who already finds themselves in group A.

Yusif Basigi and his ladies secured one of the two available tickets for Africa after beating Cameroon 4-1 on aggregate.

The Princesses will know their group opponents when the draw takes place at the Rennes Opera House.

After missing the maiden edition of the competition in 2008, Ghana have made it to the last four editions of the competition, however, failed to go past the group stage in their previous four outings.