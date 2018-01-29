VIDEO: Retired Sprint KING Usian Bolt Training With South African Club Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town – Eight-time Olympic gold medalist, UsainBolt has had a training session with Absa Premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

The now-retired sprinter is in South Africa as part of Athletics South Africa’s (ASA) plan to bring greater awareness to the sport.

Despite being the fastest man to grace the 100m and 200m distances, Bolt has always had a close affinity with soccer, often teasing the media that he will play the game professionally after his athletics career.

And he was not joking.

It’s been confirmed that the 31-year-old is set for a trial with German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in March this year.

“One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United,” Bolt was quoted as saying to the Express earlier this month.

“If Dortmund says I’m good enough, I’ll crack on and train hard. I’ve spoken to Alex Ferguson, and I told him he needs to put in a good word.

“He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do.”

Sporting company Puma, who endorse both Bolt and sponsor Sundowns, set up a training session on Monday morning at Chloorkop.

A press conference was held after training and Bolt further revealed his ambitions of one day playing the game but admits that he needs to work on his fitness when he returns to Jamaica.

“It was a good game (training session), it was fun and they (the club) were welcoming so I really enjoyed it,” Bolt said.

“I was just telling the coach that when I go back to Jamaica, I need some training.

“I’m very unfit, very, very unfit,” he said laughing.