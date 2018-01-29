Bernard Kumordzi Thriving In New Role As Centre Back For Belgian Top-Flight KV Kortrijk

KV Kortrijk ace Bernard Kumordzi says he is happy with his performance in his new role as a centre-back.

The 32-year-old former midfielder has been converted into libero since joining the Belgian top-flight side at the start of the season.

He has been one of the key players on the side and has scored one goal in 22 league appearances.

"I'm really enjoying this position now. I just have to continue doing what I am doing now. The coach also helps me a lot," Kumordzi said.

The former Ghana international believes he is hopeful his side KV Kortrijk will make the playoffs despite dropping points at home in Sunday's 0-0 with Eupen.

The result means Kortrijk are three points and three places in ninth place.

"We are indeed no longer used to it (drawing at home)," Kumordzi said.

"In the first half we had some chances, but we could not finish.

"With this field, it is very difficult to play beautiful football. The opponent also gave everything.

"Kortrijk does better, a victory could have brought us closer to play-off 1 spot.

"We continue to fight for it, a few months ago it was far away, but now our entire team is almost fit again."

