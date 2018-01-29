Heart Of Midlothian Midfielder Prince Buaben Likely To Make Bench For Trip To Celtic

Fit-again Hearts midfielder Prince Buaben could make the bench for the trip to Celtic Park on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old returned to full-scale training last week after recovering from a groin injury.

The return of the Ghanaian will excite manager Craig Levein, who is desperate to return to winning ways after conceding a late goal against Motherwell at home last Saturday.

Hearts remain fifth in the league and unbeaten since November.

The Jambos are the only side to beat Celtic in domestic football since Brendan Rodgers took over, and the Irishman will be out to avenge the 4-0 defeat prior to Christmas.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com